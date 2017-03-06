Greensboro, High Point officers charg...

Greensboro, High Point officers charged in Burlington heist

Two law enforcement officers are among four men charged in connection with a multi-jurisdictional lawn equipment heist that victimized a Burlington business, among others. William White, of 7102 Destiny Jo Rd., Pleasant Garden, was charged with possession of stolen property and obtaining property by false pretense.

