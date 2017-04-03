German company picks key intersection for new grocery in Lumberton - 8:55 am updated:

The former Cinema IV building at Roberts Avenue and Fayetteville Road is being torn down to make way for the newest addition to Lumberton's competitive grocery marketplace, international corporate giant Lidl. The decision to locate there will remove an eyesore from a important piece of real estate in the city, which is very visible at the intersection of Fayetteville Road and N.C. 211.

