Ex-Greensboro cop indicted federally
He was a Marine and officer with the Greensboro Police Department, yet found himself at the center of a local and state law enforcement investigation into the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of lawn equipment. Federal charges followed for the one-time SWAT member after agents discovered an illegally possessed firearm and accessories, along with allegedly stolen ammunition and body armor from the Greensboro Police Department.
