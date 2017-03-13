Ed board OKs architectural services
Assistant Superintendent for Operations Todd Thorpe presented a recommendation for architectural services for the redistricting plan to the Board of Education at its work session Monday afternoon. Central Office staff interviewed seven firms, narrowed those down to three that stuck out as having the right type and amount of experience for the job, and settled on Moseley Architects of Morrisville.
