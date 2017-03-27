Currituck to interview 4 developer finalists
CURRITUCK When the four finalists for the vacant economic developer's job in Currituck County show up for their interviews this week, they'd better have their homework done if they want to be seriously considered for the position. A panel of Currituck County officials plan to interview the four candidates this week, and among the questions they'll be asking is one detailing how the would-be economic developers would persuade a fictitious national widget-making and distribution company to build a plant in Moyock.
