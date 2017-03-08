Commissioners cool to alcohol with Sunday brunch -
A state bill that would allow alcoholic beverages to be served in restaurants as early as 10 a.m. on Sundays is getting roasted, not toasted, by Robeson County commissioners who would have the say-so on whether that would be allowed locally. Senate Bill 155 would allow the sell of alcoholic drinks in restaurants on Sundays before noon, but would not allow beer or wine to be sold in grocery stores and other retail outlets until at least noon on Sundays.
