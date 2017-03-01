City seeks public input on new rec space
The second of Burlington's two public input sessions will be held Saturday morning on the city's plans for an indoor recreation space in west Burlington. The city is collecting feedback from residents about what they'd like to see if Burlington were to construct a new indoor recreational facility.
