Chick-fil-A replacing Garden Road space

Chick-fil-A at Huffman Mill and Garden roads in Burlington will close in June and reopen in November so the building can be demolished and replaced with a new one. Shawn Willis, franchisee and owner of the business at 3102 Garden Road, said the new building will have a more modern, sleeker design, and the drive-through lane will be “double-stacked,” replacing the current single-lane drive-through, which stays extremely busy.

