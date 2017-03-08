Burlington police plan new headquarters
After 30 years in its current building, the Burlington Police Department is discussing plans to construct new headquarters elsewhere or expand the existing structure. "We're in dire need of a new building," Chief Jeffrey Smythe said Tuesday at a City Council goal setting workshop.
