Burlington Police plan first recruitment open house
Instead of going out to college campuses and law enforcement training programs to recruit potential hires, this time, the Burlington Police Department is inviting interested candidates to come to them. For the first time, Burlington is holding a recruitment open house at its headquarters, inviting anyone considering a career with the department to meet its employees, tour the facility, and talk salary and benefits, among other questions candidates may have.
