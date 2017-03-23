Burlington man faces drug charges
Wayne Lakeith Stanfield of 2169 Pleasant Wood Court is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The sheriff's Special Operations Unit stopped Stanfield on Huffman Mill Road with a 2009 Chevrolet Impala for the driver's having a suspended license.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10)
|Mar 22
|rabbit
|159
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|sandy
|11
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dawn
|70
|stolen pink purse (May '16)
|May '16
|abc123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC