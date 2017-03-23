Burlington man faces drug charges

Wayne Lakeith Stanfield of 2169 Pleasant Wood Court is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The sheriff's Special Operations Unit stopped Stanfield on Huffman Mill Road with a 2009 Chevrolet Impala for the driver's having a suspended license.

