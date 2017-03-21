Burlington council approves rezoning for luxury apartments

Burlington City Council members approved a rezoning request from a developer seeking to rezone land on Bonnar Bridge Parkway to construct a high-end apartment complex. The request by property owner Charles Buttle, represented by Vernon Law Firm of Burlington, is for Buckhill Village LLC, which plans to build 120 units on 9.6 acres off the street, south and west of Danbrook Road.

