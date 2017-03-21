Burlington council approves rezoning ...

Burlington council approves rezoning for luxury apartments

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Burlington Times News

Burlington City Council members approved a rezoning request from a developer seeking to rezone land on Bonnar Bridge Parkway to construct a high-end apartment complex. The request by property owner Charles Buttle, represented by Vernon Law Firm of Burlington, is for Buckhill Village LLC, which plans to build 120 units on 9.6 acres off the street, south and west of Danbrook Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08) Mar 18 sandy 11
Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad? Mar 5 natureboy 1
News Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08) Nov '16 Tom 21
Living in Cary (Mar '06) Nov '16 vote hillary 508
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10) Oct '16 Dawn 70
stolen pink purse (May '16) May '16 abc123 1
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Burlington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,252 • Total comments across all topics: 279,721,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC