Bill would allow 10 a.m. Sunday restaurant alcohol sales

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Watauga Democrat

The bill would allow restaurants and distilleries to sell alcohol starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday instead of 12 p.m. Senate Bill 155 is "an act to amend alcoholic beverage control permits and allow restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages before noon on Sundays, subject to local government approval." Sens. Rick Gunn , Dan Blue and Kathy Harrington were the primary sponsors of the bill filed on Wednesday.

