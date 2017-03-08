Aldi project in West Burlington back on track
Developer Ed Tam submitted plans to the city of Burlington last fall that call for a 17,825-square-foot Aldi on the east side of University Drive at South Church Street. Tam told the Times-News this week that the project ran into some construction issues and work at the site was halted a few months.
