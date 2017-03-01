ACTA implements new ride schedule
Later this month, riders of Alamance County Transportation Authority buses may experience a change in the service as they've known it. Starting March 20, ACTA will adopt a new "zone scheduling model," a concept that will limit pick-up times for residents in some areas of the county in an effort to increase trip efficiency and transport more riders at the same time.
