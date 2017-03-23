a The ultimate satisfactiona
When he was a young man living in Baghdad, Dr. Sam Morayati's father accompanied him to an interview for a scholarship. As he was debating his choices, he thought of his father, who was 60 and very sick with diabetes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10)
|Mar 22
|rabbit
|159
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|sandy
|11
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dawn
|70
|stolen pink purse (May '16)
|May '16
|abc123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC