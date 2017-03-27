a Promposala a success for couple

On Tuesday evening, Cody Spire and his girlfriend, Sierra Mitchum, were on South Church Street in Burlington heading to Longhorn Steakhouse, where they were to celebrate their one-year anniversary as a couple. As the high school students approached Total Care Pharmacy - where Cody works and which his stepfather, Steve Detter, owns - Cody told Sierra that he needed her undivided attention.

