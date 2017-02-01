Unity in faith: Blessed Sacrament holds multilingual service
Alex Solari, a sixth-grader at Blessed Sacrament School in Burlington, effortlessly recites a prayer in Japanese for his classmates. Solari was one of dozens of students and volunteers reciting prayers, songs, and poems in different languages Wednesday morning to celebrate Blessed Sacrament's first International Prayer Service in observance of Catholic Schools Week.
