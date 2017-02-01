U.S. marshals arrest fugitive in Mebane

A man wanted for months on federal drug and weapons charges surrendered to U.S. marshals about 9 a.m. Wednesday after they surrounded an apartment building in Mebane. Terrance Raphael Evans Jr., 26, last known to live in Burlington, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force, which had been searching for him since last year.

