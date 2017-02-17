Traffic stop leads to multiple drug a...

Traffic stop leads to multiple drug arrests

A routine traffic stop by Criminal Interdiction Officers led to the arrest of three out-of-town occupants after drugs were found inside the vehicle. Lt. Marcus Smith, of the Sampson County Sheriff's Office, reported that the individuals were arrested as the result of a search following the traffic stop.

