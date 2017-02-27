Three teens plead in 2015 robbery

Three Burlington teenagers avoided prison time Monday on charges they robbed a couple in 2015, getting by with probation and orders to get diplomas and jobs. Jones, Edwin Earl Torain Jr., 18, and James Tyrod Beard, 19, were all charged with using a handgun to rob a man and woman sitting in a car in the 100 block of Jefferson Street on May 25, 2015.

