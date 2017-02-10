Store robbed at gunpoint

Store robbed at gunpoint

Police are searching for a man who robbed Joe's Shopwell Mini Mart Saturday night at 1204 Apple St. in Burlington. When officers arrived on the scene at 9:10 p.m, a clerk told them that black male entered the store, produced a firearm, demanded and took an undetermined amount of money, police said in a news release.

