Second suspect arrested following Sunday shooting in Burlington
A second man wanted for the shooting of a man in Burlington has been arrested, while one more suspect remains at large. Torraz Jerquan Henry, 20, turned himself in to the Burlington Police Department Wednesday and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and armed robbery.
