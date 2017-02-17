Police continue outreach efforts

Police continue outreach efforts

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Burlington Times News

Nearly three years ago, the Burlington Police Department set up a time for officers to meet with community members over coffee. It was one of the department's community relations efforts as police departments around the country brainstormed ways to work on building bridges with members of the general public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out 6 hr Meep bleep 1
News Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i... Feb 11 gantte 1
News Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08) Dec '16 Liszym 10
News Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08) Nov '16 Tom 21
Living in Cary (Mar '06) Nov '16 vote hillary 508
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10) Oct '16 Dawn 70
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Burlington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,645 • Total comments across all topics: 278,959,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC