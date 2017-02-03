Officers recognized for promotions
Four Burlington police officers were recognized in a ceremony Friday for their promotions to sergeant, along with three employees in the department's communications division who also have received promotions. “We aren't giving you anything,” Chief Jeffrey Smythe said, implying that those being recognized had earned their new titles on their own.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Feb 1
|ExPat NY
|482
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Liszym
|10
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dawn
|70
|stolen pink purse (May '16)
|May '16
|abc123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC