New signs to be placed downtown Burlington
Burlington will use a state downtown revitalization grant to place new wayfinding signs around the city, supplemented by Burlington Downtown Corporation funds approved Tuesday by the city council. Council members agreed to a budget amendment of $11,500 of BDC's fund balance to cover the cost of 43 signs after using $96,107 awarded to Burlington in the state's 2015-2017 budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gibsonville marker will celebrate industrialist
|Feb 18
|Eliz Davidson Sta...
|1
|Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out
|Feb 17
|Meep bleep
|1
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Liszym
|10
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dawn
|70
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC