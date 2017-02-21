New signs to be placed downtown Burlington

Burlington will use a state downtown revitalization grant to place new wayfinding signs around the city, supplemented by Burlington Downtown Corporation funds approved Tuesday by the city council. Council members agreed to a budget amendment of $11,500 of BDC's fund balance to cover the cost of 43 signs after using $96,107 awarded to Burlington in the state's 2015-2017 budget.

