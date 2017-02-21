Mebane man charged with stealing tip, donation jars from restaurants
Jason Scott Briggs, 19, of 719 Blue Lake Dr., was charged with five counts of misdemeanor larceny. He was held under a $5,000 bond at the Alamance County jail.
