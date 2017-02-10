Judge: Defendant guilty, but not of felonies
"I think you dodged a bullet," Superior Court Judge Wayne Abernathy said after finding Bruce Lamont Booker guilty of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and sentencing him to 20 days in jail. Booker, 28, of 334 Albright Ave., Burlington, had faced felony charges of possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana, and habitual felon status, which could have cost him years in prison.
