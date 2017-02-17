Green Card holder guilty, and likely deported
Leonardo Mendez Melgarejo, 53, was convicted this week in Alamance County Superior Court of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping and selling a controlled substance. Judge Reuben Young sentenced him to eight to 19 months in prison.
