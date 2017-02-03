Ex-official denies raise wasn't authorized
A former financial officer at Burlington-based Impact Fulfillment Services LLC denies she gave herself an unauthorized raise, and is demanding severance pay and damages. Impact Fulfillment Services, a logistics business with corporate offices on Anthony Road, sued former finance officer Angela Outterbridge last fall in Alamance County Superior Court, alleging she used her access to the company's payroll system to increase her salary from $175,000 to $230,000 without authorization about five months before leaving the company.
