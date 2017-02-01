Do you want a new indoor rec facility? Burlington asking
West Burlington residents interested in seeing an indoor city recreation facility closer to home have the opportunity to let their voices be heard on the potential project. This week, the city released an online survey and announced that two public workshops are being held next month to receive feedback from local residents on what they'd like to see in a potential indoor recreation facility on the city's western side.
