Developer plans affordable senior housing
Dennis Tharrington, a partner with Mission Development, has submitted plans to the city to build the 72-unit Woodmont Glen at Chapel Hill Road and Haynes Avenue. "I've been looking in Burlington for several years and have never been able to tie down a site, but then we found this," he said.
