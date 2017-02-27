City settles federal wrongful-arrest suit
Burlington settled with a local woman over her mistaken-identity arrest for shoplifting and hit-and-run to the tune of $25,001 in federal court. Charges that Anna Marie Martin, 52, stole CDs from the Wal-Mart on Graham-Hopedale Road, and hit another vehicle in the parking lot fleeing in a Chevrolet pickup, were dismissed as mistaken a little more than a month and a half after her arrest in May 2015, according to court records.
