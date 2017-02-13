Cansculpt food drive competition open...

Cansculpt food drive competition open for voting

Sculptures in this year's Cansculpt food drive are up this week at Holly Hill Mall, and the public is invited to come by for a look and vote on their favorites. Votes will be taken with ballots or monetary donations.

Burlington, NC

