Burlington teacher accused of statutory rape
Cynthia Rayfield Hall, 45, of 300 Trail Eight was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the Burlington Police Department and charged with two counts each of statutory rape of a child younger than 15, and sex act with a student. Police learned of the alleged offenses, which took place between June 1 and Feb. 4, on Monday after being contacted by the Department of Social Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Feb 1
|ExPat NY
|482
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Liszym
|10
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dawn
|70
|stolen pink purse (May '16)
|May '16
|abc123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC