Burlington man killed in Monday shooting
The Burlington Police Department is investigating a murder after a man was shot and killed early Monday while in his car. Demarius Levontae Vincent, 30, of Seventh Street, Burlington, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in 500 block of Avon Avenue.
