24th Times-News Spelling Bee is Thursday

The 24th annual Times-News Spelling Bee, sponsored by Glen Raven, will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Paramount Theater, 128 E. Front St., Burlington. Last year, Sagar Pandit, a 13-year-old student from The Burlington School, won with the word "petulant" after a record-breaking 24 rounds.

