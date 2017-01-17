'We are proud of Jordan Sellars school'
After singing the Jordan Sellars High School song, the group of alumni crowded into a small annex building of First Baptist Church on Apple Street Saturday let out a cheer. They were there to celebrate the unveiling of a historical marker for that school and three others, Alamance Training School, Jordan Sellars Elementary School and Jordan Sellars High School, that were located on the same property along Rosenwald Streets Today, the Sellars-Gunn school building, where many of those present on Saturday had attended Jordan Sellars High School, is the only building still remaining.
