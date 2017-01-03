Up the ladder: Fire Academy wraps up first semester
Two students climb ladders in full firefighting gear, hoses slung over one shoulder, as they attempt to reach imaginary flames at the top of a building that boasts, “Enter to learn, go forth to serve” on one wall. The phrase is especially meaningful for the high school's Fire Academy, a firefighter training program that kick started in the fall and has continued gaining traction since.
