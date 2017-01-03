the Chill is Gone: Life getting back ...

the Chill is Gone: Life getting back to normal as big melt begins

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

"We'll definitely be on a warming trend for lower temperatures for the most part around the area," said Gail Hartfield, a Raleigh-based NWS meteorologist. Despite the warming trend, public school systems in Durham, Orange, Person, Chatham and Granville counties will all remain closed Wednesday, Jan. 11. The Gunn family -- Charity and Joshua Gunn along with 10-month-old Harlem-Rose and their pets, bulldog Aggie and Yorkie Cody -- trekked to Bulldega Urban Market on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary 10 hr Shantora 4
Gibsonville crackdown targets sweepstakes busin... (Jan '15) Jan 4 boogie 3
News Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08) Dec '16 Liszym 10
News Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08) Nov '16 Tom 21
Living in Cary (Mar '06) Nov '16 vote hillary 508
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10) Oct '16 Dawn 70
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Burlington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,374 • Total comments across all topics: 277,793,082

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC