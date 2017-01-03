the Chill is Gone: Life getting back to normal as big melt begins
"We'll definitely be on a warming trend for lower temperatures for the most part around the area," said Gail Hartfield, a Raleigh-based NWS meteorologist. Despite the warming trend, public school systems in Durham, Orange, Person, Chatham and Granville counties will all remain closed Wednesday, Jan. 11. The Gunn family -- Charity and Joshua Gunn along with 10-month-old Harlem-Rose and their pets, bulldog Aggie and Yorkie Cody -- trekked to Bulldega Urban Market on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|10 hr
|Shantora
|4
|Gibsonville crackdown targets sweepstakes busin... (Jan '15)
|Jan 4
|boogie
|3
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Liszym
|10
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dawn
|70
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC