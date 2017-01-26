Tax revaluation info meetings begin Tuesday
The first is 78 p.m. Tuesday at May Memorial Library, 342 S. Spring St., Burlington. Next month's is 78 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St. Revaluation determines property tax bills every eight years, as state law requires.
