Superior Court roundup: Facebook posts lead to gang arrests

Facebook posts led police to an 18-year-old suspected Burlington gang member sentenced this week in Alamance County Superior Court for the attempted shooting of another man currently jailed on murder charges. Darion Travon Crittle, 18, 903 Turrentine St., Burlington, was sentenced to 10 to 21 months in prison on felony charges of attempted assault with a deadly weapon, altering and removing a serial number from a gun and misdemeanor possession of a handgun by a minor.

