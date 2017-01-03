Silver Alert issued for Burlington woman
A Burlington woman suffering from cognitive issues was reported missing to Burlington police Jan 4., and now police have issued a Silver Alert in hopes of locating her. Cheryl Blanchard Flowe, 65, of 1820 Brookwood Ave., is described by police as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.
