Police plan spring citizens academy
Area residents interested in learning more about law enforcement operations and the internal practices of the Burlington Police Department can attend the Citizens Police Academy. Classes for the spring begin March 14 and meet from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays plus one Saturday field day.
