Open & Shut: One pizzeria closes, another opening

Hungry Howie's Pizza is opening in at 2779 S. Church St. in the Edgewood Village Shopping Center in Burlington, according to a sign in the space and the company's website. All Star Pizza at Holly Hill Mall has closed after just several weeks of operating.

