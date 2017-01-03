Open & Shut: One pizzeria closes, another opening
Hungry Howie's Pizza is opening in at 2779 S. Church St. in the Edgewood Village Shopping Center in Burlington, according to a sign in the space and the company's website. All Star Pizza at Holly Hill Mall has closed after just several weeks of operating.
