NC Firefighters Don Protective Suits to Rescue Man from Port-a-Potty
Jan. 17--Firefighters, paramedics, police officers and rescue personnel showed up Monday afternoon to help a man stuck in a port-a-potty in a parking lot in Burlington. The call came in to Burlington's communications center sometime after 3:30 p.m. regarding a man being trapped in the port-a-john at the corner of Rauhut and Hatch Streets, located next to a shopping center parking lot.
