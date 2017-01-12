MLK service inspires, motivates

On what would have been his 88th birthday, the Martin Luther King Jr. Coalition of Alamance County held its annual memorial service at the church to honor and remember the civil rights leader. The nearly 200 guests in attendance listened as Adam Watkins performed King's famous “I Have a Dream” speech with a level of emotion and precision that made a small church in Burlington feel like the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on Aug. 28, 1963.

