Man shot in leg after Sunday morning ...

Man shot in leg after Sunday morning fight in Burlington

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Burlington Times News

A shooting victim was airlifted from Burlington to UNC Hospitals on Sunday morning suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Police responded at 11:16 a.m. to the 600 block of Oak Street, where they found the 47-year-old victim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08) Dec '16 Liszym 10
News Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08) Nov '16 Tom 21
Living in Cary (Mar '06) Nov '16 vote hillary 508
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10) Oct '16 Dawn 70
stolen pink purse (May '16) May '16 abc123 1
#ncnaked (May '15) May '16 Jerebear_006 2
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Burlington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,226 • Total comments across all topics: 278,367,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC