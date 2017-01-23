Man fleeing in taxi charged with vehicle break-ins

A Burlington man was charged with nearly 20 crimes after he was arrested escaping the scenes of vehicle break-ins in a taxi Wednesday night. The Alamance County Sheriff's Office charged Terry Lynn Maness, 53, of 1100 Jackson Street, Burlington with 15 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, "several counts of larceny from motor vehicle," possession of firearm by a convicted felon, larceny of a firearm and resist, obstruct and delay of a public officer," according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.