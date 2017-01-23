Man fleeing in taxi charged with vehicle break-ins
A Burlington man was charged with nearly 20 crimes after he was arrested escaping the scenes of vehicle break-ins in a taxi Wednesday night. The Alamance County Sheriff's Office charged Terry Lynn Maness, 53, of 1100 Jackson Street, Burlington with 15 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, "several counts of larceny from motor vehicle," possession of firearm by a convicted felon, larceny of a firearm and resist, obstruct and delay of a public officer," according to a release from the sheriff's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Jan 21
|fuenmayor
|9
|Breakfast place in 2012?
|Jan 21
|Westover
|1
|Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Liszym
|10
|Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08)
|Nov '16
|Tom
|21
|Living in Cary (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|508
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dawn
|70
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC