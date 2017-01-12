Man charged in convenience store assault

Man charged in convenience store assault

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Burlington Times News

Burlington police identified and charged a 53-year-old man in an assault that happened Monday night outside a convenience store. Michael Wayne Spinks Jr., for whom no address was given, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary 12 hr geneva551 7
Gibsonville crackdown targets sweepstakes busin... (Jan '15) Jan 4 boogie 3
News Tiffany Long Part IV: Dorthia Bynum speaks (Oct '08) Dec '16 Liszym 10
News Alamance Co. Man Charged With Sex Offenses With... (Oct '08) Nov '16 Tom 21
Living in Cary (Mar '06) Nov '16 vote hillary 508
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Program Helps Unemployed Dads Pay Child Support (Oct '10) Oct '16 Dawn 70
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Burlington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,064 • Total comments across all topics: 277,942,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC